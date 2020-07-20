Editor’s note: This column was originally shared with the membership of the Historical Society of Cheshire County by email. Other columns in Rumrill’s “Viral Stories: Tales for a Pandemic” series can be read at hsccnh.org/viral-stories-tales-for-a-pandemic. Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.