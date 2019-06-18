The Keene High School Alumni Fund has announced its 2019 outstanding educator.
Scott Rogers, a culinary arts teacher at the Cheshire Career Center at Keene High, is this year’s recipient, and the 20th teacher to be recognized, according to a news release from the fund. The center serves students from Keene High, Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey Center and Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon.
The award annually honors educators who are making an impact on youth in the Keene community by setting high standards of excellence, the release says. Each year, students, faculty, staff and support personnel submit nominations for the Outstanding Educator Award.
"Scott is an incredibly dedicated teacher. I see him early, late, and on the weekend most weeks," one nominator wrote of Rogers, according to the release. "Scott spends countless hours above and beyond the school day organizing and running functions, banquets and fundraisers for student scholarships. Scott always puts students first and has inspired many of his students to pursue a career in the culinary field!"
Another nominator said, "Mr. Rogers has influenced every single one of his students in a positive way where he not only inspires but makes his students better people in school, the workplace, and altogether as a whole. He’s one of the best people I know and he more than anyone deserves to be recognized for his kindness."
As this year’s honoree, Rogers received an engraved crystal bowl and a financial award, according to the release.