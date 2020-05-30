Well, you helped us do it — achieve our goal of $30,000 to support our local journalism. And you did it in just one week. Amazing.
We are grateful to our readers, friends and family who recognize that, particularly during this time, The Keene Sentinel’s role is essential as we collectively live under the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this writing, 263 donors contributed $30,738 to our “Help Local Journalism Thrive” campaign. They joined 15 or so other area business leaders and private individuals who previously gave more than $40,000 to underwrite our coverage of the novel coronavirus’ impact on this region.
First, we say, “Thank you.” Amidst business conditions that are forcing news operations elsewhere to scale back, the donations have helped us keep our newsroom strong and pushing forward to provide important information to you and your family. As New Hampshire and the region begin to open up, as more and more businesses welcome customers back, as restaurants provide more than just takeout, as public schools decide on how to hold classes, our journalists will provide you the facts, details and the context to help you stay engaged.
So, what’s next? Our fundraising is about to enter a second stage, that of seeking additional help to broaden our coverage of the businesses that need to recover, the jobs that need to be filled and the economic rebound that this region needs. We will still report on the public health and personal challenges presented by COVID-19, but we need to expand our attention, to make sure we explore deeply the difficulties local companies, nonprofits and employees face.
We are increasing our goal from $30,000 to $45,000, and the $15,000 will be invested in providing even more business and economy stories. What will the local business landscape look like? What help do area companies and organizations need? Will the state’s Main Street Relief Fund make its way to downtown Keene, Peterborough and other communities? What about all of those who lost their jobs or were furloughed? What is their fate and future? What about our arts and culture establishments that have gone dark? When can we expect their curtains to rise again?
The story of the pandemic’s impact on the local economy is one of many parts and pieces; we will knit it together and present it in a meaningful way.
In conjunction with establishing a new goal, The Sentinel is donating free advertising space to local businesses needing a kickstart and a dollar-for-dollar advertising match program, print or digital, though the month of June. Details will be out in the coming week. Many businesses, their leaders and employees gave to The Sentinel during our campaign; we want to give back.
We debated whether to end the campaign, to accept the incredibly generous contributions, express our deep appreciation and, as one reader urged us recently, “soldier on.” But we think we can do more and should do more, and so we have decided to raise our goal with the promise, no matter what progress is made, to increase our coverage as the region’s economy and all of us seek to rebound. A recovery can’t be guaranteed, but our commitment to provide even deeper coverage and more resources to track progress can.
Thomas Ewing
Publisher
Terrence Williams
President & COO