“What do you think about this really warm, some might say delightful, fall weather we’ve been having?” Cary Gaunt asked to knowing laughs.
It wasn’t idle small talk. For people like the four dozen or so gathered at Keene State College’s Putnam Science Center Tuesday night, balmy Octobers are a double-edged sword — an enjoyable sign of our slide into potential climate catastrophe.
The point of the meeting was to discuss what Keene can do about it.
Earlier this year, the Keene City Council passed a nonbinding resolution calling for all electricity use in the city to come from renewable sources by 2030, with heating and transportation following by 2050. A committee of local citizens and community leaders is tasked with fleshing out those goals and has a December 2020 target date for delivering an implementation plan.
Keene was the fifth New Hampshire community to commit to 100-percent renewable goals, according to the Sierra Club. Hanover, Concord, Plainfield and Cornish have also taken the step.
Tuesday’s event — organized by the city and Keene State — aimed to engage community members in a discussion about these aims.
It comes at a time of dire warnings about the effects of climate change. A report a year ago from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned of potentially devastating consequences as soon as 2040 if countries don’t act to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.
But the discussion in Keene was upbeat, focusing on the various ways that municipalities, businesses and other institutions can transition to a cleaner future.
Gaunt — Keene State College’s director of campus sustainability — said there’s good reason for optimism. She called it “the rolling-up-your-sleeves-and-getting-busy kind of hope.”
“That’s what the city of Keene is doing with its energy goals,” she said. “That’s what Keene State College is trying to do with our energy goals. And that’s what so many people and businesses and institutions in the region are also doing.”
Julia Griffin, the town manager of Hanover, discussed the steps the town has taken or explored after voters adopted similar renewable-energy goals in May 2017. Communities can move toward clean energy in various ways, she said, starting with the municipal government addressing its own energy usage.
A big part of that is installing solar at town facilities, Griffin said — a step Keene has also taken.
Beyond addressing the municipality’s own consumption, Griffin described several approaches to lower local energy usage and relying more on renewable sources. A community solarization campaign has led to dozens of households putting solar panels on their roofs, she said. Through a partnership with Liberty Utilities, a consultant has helped small businesses apply for energy-efficiency incentives.
The town is also working with large local electricity users, such as Dartmouth College, on the possibility of buying clean power through long-term agreements with suppliers, she said.
Another opportunity is newly available to New Hampshire cities and towns, thanks to a law that took effect at the beginning of this month.
Senate Bill 286 allows for community power purchasing on an “opt-out” basis. Essentially, towns and cities can select the energy sources local customers will buy power from, unless those customers choose something else. Henry Herndon, director of local energy solutions with the nonprofit group Clean Energy NH, said that gives communities more authority to buy from renewable energy sources.
Herndon said he sees momentum for clean energy in communities across the state. It’s the idea of “let’s build our own clean energy economy at a city level, at a town level, at a regional level,” he said. “ ‘Cause that’s really the only way I see this happening.”
Tuesday’s forum involved small group discussions as well as the panelists. The attendees included several elected officials from Keene, as well as people involved in different renewable-energy initiatives in the Monadnock Region.
Speakers stressed that achieving a 100-percent renewable goal is a collaborative effort, involving not just municipal leaders but also businesses, nonprofit institutions and other actors. Keene Housing, for instance, is installing solar panels and taking other steps toward a goal of getting all its energy from renewables by 2035, said Keely Felton, an energy consultant working with the organization.
For a large-scale shift to renewable power, the existing grid would have to give way to a more distributed system, with new transmission lines connecting wind, solar and other generating stations, said Tom Webler, an associate professor in Keene State’s Department of Environmental Studies. Because that infrastructure would be more visible than what we have now, public buy-in is key, he said.
“People don’t like transmission lines, people don’t like wind turbines, people don’t like solar panels near their houses, right?” he said. “But somehow we’re gonna have to build all this stuff.”
Explaining the environmental and economic benefits of clean energy can help overcome those hurdles, he said. “I think we do it by capturing the public’s imagination.”