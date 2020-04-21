Crotched Mountain School is reporting stable conditions after three residents and 11 staff tested positive for COVID-19, and one resident died of the disease at the end of March.
“We have no new positive tests to report. We are grateful to the incredible staff that are working hard every day to keep our campus safe while serving our residents,” Vice President of Communications David Johnson said on Thursday. “Crotched Mountain is also thankful to the community for their ongoing support and donations of funds and PPE.”
Mitigation efforts on campus involve daily temperature-taking, comprehensive screening and “an aggressive approach to germ prevention including hand-washing, social distancing when possible, and in-depth environmental cleaning protocols,” Johnson said. The organization is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and has followed the department’s guidance throughout, he said, expressing gratitude to the direct-care workers, housekeepers, managers and nurses on staff working to implement the campus’s Illness Prevention Plan.
“As we struggle to save lives and protect our residents and staff, I have seen the very best of the human spirit,” CEO Ned Olney said in a prepared statement. “I have watched first hand as our courageous and compassionate direct-care staff answer the call every day, putting others before themselves, doing all they can to preserve routine and comfort to the people we serve.”
