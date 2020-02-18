GREENFIELD — Crotched Mountain School shut down its daycare last week because it wasn’t financially sustainable, according to a spokesman.
Management of the school decided in the beginning of January that the Wonderworks Early Learning Center would close, said spokesman David Johnson.
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t something we could sustain,” he said.
Johnson was unsure how long the daycare had been open.
The center served about 20 toddler to preschool-age children, many of whom were staff members’ kids, he added. He said the school worked closely with families using Wonderworks to find other child-care options.
The daycare’s staff members were offered positions in other areas of the school if they wanted to say, Johnson said.
“We are proud of our staff and proud of the quality of child care,” he said. “We wish everyone the best.”
The Crotched Mountain School — run through the Crotched Mountain Foundation — is a residential and day school that serves about 90 students, ages 6 to 21, with autism and other disabilities. The organization also serves as a temporary residence for kids who are removed from their homes by the N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families.