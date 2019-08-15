GREENFIELD — The Crotched Mountain Foundation has named a new president and CEO who is due to start in the position this fall, the charitable organization announced Wednesday morning.
Edward “Ned” Olney Jr. will take the reins from current President and CEO Michael Coughlin, who is retiring, on Oct. 21, according to the release, which says this comes after a unanimous vote Monday by the board of directors.
“I am honored to lead Crotched Mountain and advance its mission to help people with disabilities across New England and the United States,” Olney said in the release. “The services that Crotched Mountain provides are critically important to helping those with disabilities to live better and more independent lives.”
A resident of New London with a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania and a master’s from Tulane University in New Orleans, Olney has served in a variety of leadership posts with Save the Children International since 1994, according to the release. They include associate vice president of the technical support division, vice president of the humanitarian response division and country director for Bolivia, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, the Philippines and Nepal and Bhutan.
The Crotched Mountain Foundation was founded in 1953 and supports people with disabilities and their families, including through the Crotched Mountain School.
“I am inspired by the over 65 years of commitment by the organization to making a difference in the lives of those most in need,” Olney said in the release, “and look forward to leading it into the future.”