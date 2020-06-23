GREENFIELD — After a unanimous vote from its board of directors, Crotched Mountain Foundation is permanently closing its Greenfield campus by the end of the year.
The campus houses Crotched Mountain School — which provides special education services to students from kindergarten into early adulthood — as well an adult residential program for people with disabilities.
The cost to operate the large campus was unsustainable, and the foundation has worked for years to cut back costs, according to a news release from the foundation Tuesday night announcing the upcoming closure.
President and CEO Ned Olney also cited the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
"Like so many other organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic irrevocably altered our operations and, ultimately, our future on the mountain," he said.
“COVID-19 required we suspend several of our revenue-generating service lines, suspend student enrollment, and increase spending to ensure the safety of our residents and staff," he continued. "While we had no other option, this is nonetheless a heartbreaking decision.”
In February, before the pandemic's effects were felt in New Hampshire, Crotched Mountain closed its daycare, citing financial instability.
The foundation will work closely with area school districts, state agencies and families to ensure a "safe and appropriate transition" for residents, according to the release.
Crotched Mountain's other campuses in Manchester, Concord and Tilton will remain open, the release notes.