The Crotched Mountain Foundation has announced that its school in Greenfield will remain open despite previous plans to close it by the end of the year.
Crotched Mountain School provides special education services to students from kindergarten into early adulthood. The Greenfield campus also houses an adult residential program for people with disabilities.
In June, the foundation announced that it would be closing the campus due to unsustainable operating costs.
But in an email to Crotched Mountain supporters Monday evening, President and CEO Ned Olney said the foundation had signed a letter of intent with Gersh Autism, which he described as a national organization that offers special education and therapeutic support to students with autism.
As of Nov. 1, Gersh Autism will take over the school's operations, keeping it open, Olney wrote. He added that the agreement "will also allow our adult residents on the Mountain additional time for their transitions."
The name of the school is expected to change following the transition, and the new name will be announced shortly, Olney told The Sentinel Monday night in an email. He said the student count will probably stay at its current level of 60 for now, before increasing in 2021. Most students will be given an opportunity to remain at the school, which will not be restricted to programming for kids with autism, according to Olney.
"This is an exciting opportunity — to save Crotched Mountain School," Olney wrote in the email to supporters. "This also creates new opportunities for Crotched Mountain Foundation. Our Board of Directors is considering future operational models to ensure that our mission will continue to provide transformational support for people with disabilities and their families."
The letter says Gersh Autism will take over the school's CMARS and Ready Set Connect programs, which offer adaptive sports and applied behavior analysis therapy respectively.