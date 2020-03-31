GREENFIELD — A resident of Crotched Mountain's adult program died Sunday from complications of COVID-19, and two other residents and three staff members also have the disease, according to spokesman David Johnson.
The resident who died was a 46-year-old man who lived on Crotched Mountain's Greenfield campus, Johnson said via email, in the adult group home where the five others work or reside.
He was hospitalized for the disease, Johnson said, and had a history of respiratory complications prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Johnson said the five other people who have the viral respiratory illness are currently stable and being monitored.
There are no other positive tests in the Crotched Mountain community outside of those stemming from the one group home, which is under isolation and being monitored by local and on-campus medical providers, he said.
Crotched Mountain has been in contact with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, according to Johnson.
Like the man who died, Johnson said, the residents who have the viral disease aren't students, and the employees are direct care workers for students and residents.
“The Crotched Mountain family mourns the loss of one of our residents,” said Ned Olney, president and CEO of the Crotched Mountain Foundation, in a statement Tuesday night. “As an individual with a challenging medical profile he was particularly susceptible to the insidiousness of this virus. Together we grieve and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
This marks the first reported COVID-19-related death involving a Monadnock Region resident, although neither this case nor the two other cases involving Crotched Mountain residents appear to be reflected in the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services' latest data, released Tuesday and to date as of that morning.
State health officials have been tallying positive test results and deaths based on people's community of residency but have announced no cases in Greenfield. Of the three deaths the state has confirmed so far, two involve men from Hillsborough County, but both were of patients over 60 and were announced last week.
The state health department was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night through the N.H. Department of Safety’s Joint Information Center, which is fielding all state-related coronavirus questions.
Crotched Mountain offers two residential, community-living programs for adults with disabilities.
It also has a day and residential school — which currently serves 50 students — that provides special education services to students from kindergarten into early adulthood.
All residences on the campus are practicing shelter-in-place protocols, and academics for students who live at Crotched Mountain are being conducted in the residences, according to the school's website.
Day students are remaining home until May 4, but will be given education packets and teacher support throughout the next few weeks.
Crotched Mountain School — as well as its Ready Set Connect autism center — have been closed since March 15, the website states.
Johnson said Crotched Mountain will use available resources and follow the guidance of state and federal agencies to keep clients and staff healthy.