A fire at a home on Elm Street in Keene is under control, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
The Keene Fire Department responded around 12:40 p.m. Monday for a basement fire, Fire Mutual Aid Chief Joe Sangermano said.
Sangermano said the owner of the structure at 228 Elm St. had returned home, smelled smoke and opened the basement door. After seeing smoke, he and the other residents left the building, according to Sangermano.
Firefighters used a chainsaw to cut a hole in the right side of the house, directly above the basement, to help remove smoke, Sangermano said.
Because of this and smoke damage throughout the home, Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said the home was deemed uninhabitable at least for the remainder of the day Monday.
Howard said no injuries were reported.
Shortly before 1 p.m., a Sentinel reporter observed heavy smoke coming out of the structure. Sangermano later said it was under control.
Keene firefighters were assisted by Swanzey and Brattleboro fire departments. Keene police were also on the scene.
