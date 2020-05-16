GILSUM — Main Street was unusually busy early Saturday morning due to a first-alarm fire at a home in the center of town.
Wayne Bohannon said he and his fiancée were asleep in their upstairs apartment at 22 Main St. when he heard people from the building next door outside.
"They were in our driveway, screaming ... 'Fire, fire, fire, fire,' and that's what I woke up hearing," Bohannon said. "... As soon as I popped my eyes open, the whole house was full of smoke."
Bohannon recounted the incident standing barefoot across the street from his building, which is two doors down from the town's historic former village store.
"The smoke was so thick ... you could literally stir it, stir it on the floor with your finger," he said. "When we were walking out, it looked like dust, like we were walking through sand."
He said he and his fiancée, whose son lives downstairs, were unable to find a safe escape and headed to a rear, upstairs window that they ultimately exited via fire ladder.
The fire was called in minutes after midnight, according to a dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
The building's front door-frame was blackened, with burnt debris strewn across the front lawn.
No one was injured in the ordeal, although Bohannon said there was significant damage to the building, and they wouldn't be able to stay there. He said he would probably spend the night at his mother's nearby and had been told the Red Cross could be a resource for additional help.
Firefighters left the scene shortly before 2 a.m.
This article will be updated with additional information as it becomes available from the fire department.