Just like that, over the weekend, the white brick wall inside the spacious breezeway of Central Square Terrace in downtown Keene blossomed into a kaleidoscope of color. Fields full of wildflowers graced by animals popped off the brick — bright reds, yellows and oranges, an artistic gift for all who live there and pass through.
Except the large-scale mural was anything but spontaneous.
The monthslong creative endeavor featured input from dozens of people, including local artists, Keene Housing, Arts Alive! and, most importantly, the residents themselves. Craig Roach of Gilsum, renowned in the Monadnock Region for his street art projects, did most of the painting, while several residents of the apartments contributed brushstrokes of their own.
“We always wanted them to physically put their marks on the wall,” Roach said.
While nature evolved as the overall theme of the mural, community involvement was the catalyst.
“I can’t stress how much we strove to have the residents involved,” said Karen Graveline, community connections manager at Keene Housing. “They were involved in every step of this process. It really is a mural that stems from the residents and what they wanted to see.”
Central Square Terrace features 90 studio and one-bedroom apartments for people with disabilities or are 62 years and older. The covered breezeway on Roxbury Street is the main entrance, and a set of community gardens is adjacent to the complex. Those gardens played a significant role tying into the nature theme, though reaching the mural’s final version was a months-long process.
“People are engaged with their gardens. That concept never left — bringing nature in,” Roach said.
Keene Housing Executive Director Josh Meehan said painting murals on their properties has long been a goal of the agency, and the success of the Keene Walldogs three years ago augmented those intentions. In a ballyhooed four-day weekend in June 2019, Walldogs artists from around the country converged on Keene and painted 16 differently-themed, historic murals on the sides of buildings.
Meehan said that’s exactly the creative spirit Keene Housing wanted to capture.
“We’ve been interested in integrating resident created public art into our properties for years, but the stars didn’t align until a few years ago when we began the renovation of Central Square Terrace,” Meehan wrote in an email. “Unfortunately COVID came to Keene just as construction began, and forced us to push our mural plans off.”
They were revived about a year ago when Marcy Pope, an art teacher at Merrimack High School and member of Arts Alive!, answered requests Keene Housing had put out for the project. Though Pope had no experience in painting large-scale murals, she reached out to Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive!, and about a year ago they met with Roach.
“He was willing to be a mentor to me,” Pope said of Roach, who four years ago painted the colorful mural on the side of Lindy’s Diner that pays homage to women’s independence. “He turned out to be a really remarkable person.”
One of the trio’s top priorities was involving the residents of Central Square. Thus began nine months of every-other-week meetings to decide what the mural would depict. The first version involved human silhouettes but Roach said it always came back to the nature theme.
“We probably went through 30 draft concepts and they changed probably every other week and they were all based on residents’ feedback,” he said.
Graveline said many residents offered input although about a core dozen were regulars at the meetings. Pope added, “We wanted as many residents involved as possible. I’m just really happy and really proud to be doing this.”
When the artists and residents agreed on the final version, the process moved swiftly. Roach began prepping the wall on Thursday and painted the background colors Friday. The real artistry began Saturday — with the help of residents — and continued Sunday. Roach said the high temperatures don’t affect the paint and there was a bit of a breeze now and then. The artists will add touch-up effects this week.
Pope, of Francestown, who is retiring from teaching this year, volunteers at the Avenue A teen community center in Antrim. She also works at Farmsteads New England in Hillsboro, which empowers adults with developmental disabilities through various farm-related programs.
As the weeks passed and planning continued, Roach said the relationships they formed with the residents deepened, and the mural’s concept came into view. Roach has been principal of Townshend Elementary School in Vermont for five years, but will take over the same duties at Hillsboro-Deering Elementary School next year. He said he the mural project is as rewarding to him as the art is to the residents.
“Doing this provides me the same rewards that education does,” he said. “I’ve known these people for nine months, formed relationships, know their likes, hobbies and they’re favorite colors. … I always wanted to do something to help the people out, help the town out, and this is a way to give back.”