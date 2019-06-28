Part of North Main Street in Troy was closed after a one-car crash reported at about 8:45 this morning.
A car crashed into a pole and two people were trapped inside, according to dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
A medical helicopter was called, but then canceled, and no further information was available yet on injuries, according to Mutual Aid.
A second crash also knocked out power to Troy customers, according to Eversource. Troy police and fire departments could not be reached for more information on the crashes.
Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods said as crews were responding to the first crash, which affected 97 customers, a second crash involving a utility pole occurred, affecting 67 customers.
Woods said once Consolidated Communications replaces the pole, Eversource crews can make the repairs to restore electricity.
In Keene, a brief outage at 8:48 a.m. in the area of the Emerald Street substation knocked out power to 2,065 customers, she said. Crews are working to determine what caused the outage.