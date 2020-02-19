First responders around the region dealt with motor vehicle crashes amid Tuesday’s wintry weather, most of them causing no serious injuries.
In Hinsdale, police handled at least five crashes, as drivers contended with snowy roads, according to Lt. Melissa Evans.
Evans said two happened in quick succession between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Brattleboro Road: first a two-vehicle crash on the bridge into Vermont and then a minor incident involving a pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Evans said the first crash resulted in some injuries, but she did not know the extent or have details of the people involved.
At about 2:30 p.m., another crash occurred on Brattleboro Road as a vehicle turning into Walmart and an oncoming vehicle collided, she said. One person suffered a head injury, although Evans did not know how serious, and three others were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Another early-afternoon crash on Plain Road was minor, she said. No information was available on another incident, shortly before 7 p.m., on Northfield Road.
Dispatchers with Southwest N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid reported at least a dozen crashes elsewhere in the region, most of which did not require medical transport.
Crashes were reported in Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Peterborough, Rindge, Winchester, Stoddard, Chesterfield and Dublin.
It is not clear how many were related to road conditions. Tuesday morning in Jaffrey, a two-vehicle collision at the five-way intersection downtown appeared to have resulted from one driver’s failure to yield before turning at a flashing yellow light, according to a description relayed by Denise Chatel, an administrative assistant in the Jaffrey Police Department.
She said the report mentions a “possible injury” to a passenger, without offering further details.
Early afternoon, a box truck heading east into Peterborough on Route 101 skidded off the road and ended up on its side partway down an embankment, according to Fire Chief Ed Walker. He said bystanders helped the two occupants out of the vehicle, and one was transported with minor injuries.