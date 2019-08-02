RANDOLPH, Vt. — A Vermont man died Thursday after being injured in a car crash off Interstate 89 in Randolph, according to Vermont State Police.
Jonathan Blake, 30, of Grafton was pronounced dead after being taken to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, police said in a news release.
Blake was a passenger in a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by 30-year-old Wilfred Sullivan of Bellows Falls, who was taken to the hospital with a fractured right ankle, according to the release.
Police said they were called to the scene around 11 a.m. for a report of a vehicle into a tree. Police are still investigating the crash.