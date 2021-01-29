SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Moderna determined that 860 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine stored at Springfield Hospital are “effective and safe for use,” according to the Vermont Department of Health, after the doses’ viability came into question due to storage issues.
A state temperature monitor on Tuesday indicated that the vaccine had been stored at 9.1 degrees Celsius, above the 8-degree upper limit for the Moderna vaccine’s storage, Anna Smith, a hospital spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday. Meanwhile, two hospital temperature monitors showed that the vaccine had been stored within the acceptable range, she said.
“Based on a deeper review and totality of the facts, Moderna determined none of the doses were impacted by temperature inconsistencies and can be used with full public confidence,” the health department said in a Thursday evening news release.
The health department is working with the hospital to investigate the storage issues and was conducting a site visit on Thursday, the release said.
“The public can have confidence in the care and vaccine they receive from Springfield Hospital,” Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, said in a prepared statement.
The hospital canceled a vaccination clinic on Wednesday “as a precautionary step” due to the storage issues, Smith said in her email.
It was expecting a delivery of fresh doses for a planned clinic on Friday, she said, and she urged people who have scheduled vaccinations at Springfield Hospital to keep their appointments. People whose appointments were canceled on Wednesday will be contacted to reschedule, Smith said.