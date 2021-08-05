The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network plans to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Keene on Saturday.
The clinic — being held in partnership with Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — will be indoors at the network’s site at 62 Maple Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a post Monday on Cheshire Medical’s Facebook page.
While walk-ins are welcomed, those who want to register for the clinic can do so at cheshiremed.org/vaccine.
Anyone age 12 and older is able to get inoculated, but those between 12 and 17 must have a parent or guardian provide consent, either when registering or in person at the clinic.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will both be available, but Pfizer will be prioritized for people ages 12 to 17 because it is the only vaccine authorized for that age group.
Nearly 54 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.