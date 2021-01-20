Masking, social distancing and frequent hand-washing are all tools people associate with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. But another benefit has arisen from these safety practices in New Hampshire — a seemingly mild flu season.
As of Tuesday, the state had not had any confirmed cases of influenza this season. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services tracks those cases based on reports from local hospitals and public health laboratories.
However, this doesn’t mean the virus isn’t present in the state, so health experts are still urging people who haven’t gotten vaccinated for the flu yet to do so.
“We’re absolutely not safe yet,” said Dr. Michael Lindberg, chief medical officer at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Health officials have said getting immunized for influenza this year is more important than ever, with symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 significantly overlapping.
If this year’s influenza season becomes severe — which can be caused by inadequate vaccination rates, more virulent strains or both — emergency departments and intensive-care units could become strained with flu and COVID-19 patients.
Local hospitals haven’t had to face this harsh reality as of yet.
“It has been relatively quiet so far,” Lindberg said. “That’s good news for us because certainly COVID has not been quiet, so having influenza taken in a reduced fashion is very helpful.”
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious-disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center, said flu cases at the Keene hospital have also been scarce.
“It is quite surprising I’ve yet to see a single case, and we are toward the end of January,” he said.
Influenza — which most commonly circulates in late fall through early spring — is a respiratory infection spread when people come into close contact with others who have the virus and inhale airborne droplets or touch contaminated surfaces.
The onset of flu begins suddenly, accompanied by achy muscles, a severe cough and significant fatigue.
Several COVID-19 symptoms are very similar, such as fever or chills, shortness of breath and muscle or body aches. Loss of taste or smell, though, is specific to COVID-19.
The flu and COVID-19 both have varying degrees of symptoms, ranging from asymptomatic to severe.
If you’re showing mild flu symptoms, you can likely just stay home and focus on hydration and rest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more severe symptoms, however — like shortness of breath or high fever — the agency recommends calling your primary-care provider or local walk-in clinic for guidance. In-person visits are recommended only when necessary.
People with flu are contagious for a shorter period than those with COVID-19, according to Khole.
It’s also possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, Khole added, and it’s unknown if influenza makes someone more susceptible to COVID-19.
Far more fatalities have stemmed from COVID-19 to date than influenza causes annually.
In the 2019-20 flu season, 33 New Hampshire adults are known to have died from influenza, according to the state health department. Nationally, between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from the flu during that same season, the CDC says.
As of Tuesday, New Hampshire’s health department had recorded 938 COVID-19-related deaths among Granite Staters. About 400,000 people have died nationally, according to the CDC.
And while the vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, Lindberg said continuing with COVID-19 safety measures will also help stop infection.
If the reduction of flu cases continues throughout the season, it may normalize people wearing masks when sick, even after the pandemic, Lindberg and Khole said.
“Given that COVID has played such a major role in changing some of our lifestyle approaches over the past year, will this be the new normal?” Khole said. “If this influence on the flu season lasts into the summertime, that might just be the case.”