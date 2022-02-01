Cheshire Medical Center reported Tuesday its first decline in a month in the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive.
For the week ending Jan. 27, the Keene hospital reported a positivity rate of 25.5 percent, the lowest figure it’s seen since the final week of December. The week before, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate saw its highest rate to date, at 32.6 percent.
However, the rate still remains high and doesn’t yet mean the area has seen the peak of the latest surge in cases, according to President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso. And if this rate continues to drop, he said it’s hard to predict how low the numbers will go.
“So much of it will really relate to our behaviors. This time of year, everyone’s indoors. It’s really not a time to relax masking mandates or social distancing or any of the pieces that have helped us drop the positivity rate,” Caruso said. “So, it’s a good thing, but it’s not time to celebrate yet.”
Ideally, Caruso said he would like the community to have a positivity rate of less than 10 percent — a figure that the region has seen before and that was manageable for the hospital.
He also said he’d like Cheshire Medical to have no more than five COVID-19 inpatients at a time, but that number continues to stay steady. As of Tuesday, the hospital had 19 people hospitalized with the viral disease, up by one from last week.
Five of those patients are in the ICU — the same total as the week before — and three of those five people are on ventilators, according to Caruso.
He said it will likely take even longer than in the past for that number to decline because, during this latest surge, people are sicker and need to stay at the hospital longer. On average, he said, COVID-19 inpatients are now at Cheshire Medical for nine days.
“That’s ... a very long hospital stay, and it’s because of the severity of illness when people get sick,” Caruso said.
Cheshire Medical continues to urge people to practice COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently, especially as New Hampshire continues to see high case numbers.
Those who haven’t done so are also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, as these measures are the best way to protect yourself and others from a serious case of the viral disease, according to health experts.
For more information and resources about COVID-19, visit www.sentinelsource.com/news/coronavirus/.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call 2-1-1.