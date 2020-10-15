Snow days, long-anticipated cancelations of school due to inclement weather, may be a thing of the past.
Now that school districts have developed learning models for the COVID-19 era that allow them to pivot easily to remote learning on short notice, many superintendents are starting to discuss whether a large snowstorm this winter could mean classes are moved online rather than canceled.
“I call COVID-19 ‘the great disruptor,’ because it changed the way we deliver education,” said Kathleen Murphy, Concord School District’s interim superintendent. “And I think that includes snow days.”
Murphy will be bringing the topic to the Concord School Board’s Instructional Committee meeting on Oct. 21 for discussion. Concord schools are now phasing into a hybrid model after a whole month of remote learning, meaning the district is well-poised to go remote again if it needed to happen.
In the Merrimack Valley School District, Superintendent Mark MacLean said snow days will become remote learning days for the district.
“Our intention is to keep instruction as concurrent as we can, and not allow weather to disrupt that,” said Merrimack Valley School District superintendent Mark MacLean. “It’s a natural fit now, based on what’s been happening.”
Merrimack Valley was doing remote learning on snow days even before the pandemic, through the use of “Blizzard Bags,” a state-approved package of assignments that can be done at home, physically or online. The state law that permits this form of short-term remote learning is the same law Gov. Chris Sununu extended on March 16 to allow remote instruction to continue under COVID-19.
The Bow-Dunbarton School District had just barely put Blizzard Bags into a pilot program to test out last year, before COVID-19 hit. They ended up using them when the spring lockdown happened. This year, Bow-Dunbarton is operating in-person with a remote option, but superintendent Dean Cascadden said the school would pivot to learning remotely in the event of a snow day, using the plan they developed in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are at the point now where if we said, ‘tomorrow we are out of school,’ we wouldn’t expect to skip too many beats,” Cascadden said.
Now too, teachers are skilled in platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts and Seesaw, meaning remote learning is more than the Blizzard Bag days of take-home assignments.
“Things have changed a lot. It’s not just sending home bags of paperwork, it’s more live,” said Murphy. “Those platforms have really enhanced the teachers ability to provide a live instruction on a remote day,”
However, there are some instances in which a snow day could still shut down schools. Each superintendent said a power outage could still require them to cancel classes in their districts, if students and staff can’t access the Internet.
And for some schools, technology is still a barrier to learning at home. Hopkinton School District superintendent Steve Chamberlin said the district is still waiting on a delivery of a shipment of 780 Chromebooks to give to students that would make it possible for them to learn remotely.
But despite challenges, most superintendents say COVID-19 has made them a little more prepared for a sudden closure this year, than in years past.
“That’s one of the things that’s come out of this process, that we know how we would do that,” said Daniel LeGallo, superintendent of Franklin School District. “So that is how we would handle it.”