Four additional beds have opened up for COVID-19 inpatients at Cheshire Medical Center, an official said Tuesday, after the Keene hospital canceled all non-urgent procedures last week to make space.
However, that's only a dent in the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate's needs, according to President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso.
"That's not going to be enough going forward, so we're looking at what else can we do to make more beds available," he said. "The incident command team is considering all options at this point."
Caruso said that group hasn't made any decisions yet, and that there's no set timeframe for when they plan to.
As of Tuesday morning, Cheshire Medical had 17 COVID-19 inpatients, according to Caruso, compared to 15 reported last Wednesday. Of those, at least seven required intensive treatment, such as high-oxygen flow or a ventilator, said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at the hospital.
Caruso and Khole did not know the number of patients waiting for beds in the emergency department, but last Tuesday, the hospital reported there were six people in that situation.
Cheshire Medical also continues to see an increase in its percent positivity rate, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.
During the week ending Dec. 2, the latest data available from the hospital, Cheshire Medical reported a rate of 20.1 percent, compared to the week prior when it was 19 percent.
In the middle of November, those rates were climbing more quickly. The hospital saw a rate of 16.1 percent the week ending Nov. 18, nearly double what it was the week before.
However, that doesn't mean the rates are plateauing, according to Khole and Caruso.
"We can always be hopeful, but the way things have gone in the past week, and in the nation, and with another holiday coming up ... I wouldn't be surprised if we see these rates into January," Khole said.
The doctors urged people to continue with COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick and frequent hand washing, especially as New Hampshire sees its highest case rates to date.
The state hit a new peak Sunday with an average of 1,281 new COVID-19 cases reported over the previous seven days, according to the state health department. That number fell slightly to 1,223 as of Monday, the latest data available, but that's still a 41 percent increase over the height of New Hampshire's COVID-19 surge last winter.
Those who haven't are also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, according to Khole, as that is the best way to protect yourself and others from the viral disease.
Thirteen COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital the week ending Dec. 2, according to data provided by the hospital Tuesday. Of those, eight were not vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated. The hospital did not know the vaccination status of the other three patients.
"There are more individuals coming into the hospital that are unvaccinated," Khole said, "and definitely the ones needing higher levels of care, are in the ICU or dying are unvaxxed."
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call the state's hotline at 2-1-1.