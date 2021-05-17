SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock Regional High School sent students home late Monday morning after confirming seven cases of COVID-19 among students in the past two weeks, a spokesman for the district said.
Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m., and all extracurricular activities were suspended for the day, according to the spokesman, Jordan Mayblum. He said the district is awaiting additional guidance from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services before determining whether to reopen the high school on Tuesday.
Monadnock Regional Middle School, which shares a building with the high school, remains open, Mayblum said in an email Monday afternoon.
"The middle school is still open as the cases are isolated to high school students," he said, "and DHHS has communicated that leaving the [middle school] open is the correct approach."
Mayblum added that the district does not believe the case increase is related to the high school's prom, which was held Saturday. He said the cases have been traced to contacts that occurred before Saturday's event.