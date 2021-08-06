Six weeks ago, amid warming weather and increasing vaccinations, new COVID cases in New Hampshire hit their lowest point in 10 months, averaging 16 infections per day.
Now, that number is close to 150.
The rate of new cases has shot up in just a few weeks, from an average of 39 per day for the week ending July 23 to 148 for the week ending Friday. That included Thursday’s announcement of 232 new cases, the highest one-day total since early May.
The spike comes as the more contagious delta variant, first identified in India, is causing cases to rise nationwide, especially in places with lower rates of vaccination, according to federal officials. The CDC estimates delta accounted for more than 80 percent of new cases in both the Northeast and the country overall as of late July.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist, told WMUR this past week that cases are rising faster than expected due to the variant.
Hospitalizations have also started to rise. New Hampshire hospitals held 38 confirmed COVID-19 patients on Friday, compared to 17 on July 1, according to data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
State and federal health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, saying it continues to be the best protection we have against delta and other coronavirus variants.
“Those at highest risk remain people who have not yet been vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press briefing Thursday. “Now is the time to get vaccinated. We know these vaccines are working and we know they save lives.”
The local and state outlook
The state health department now considers Cheshire County to have “substantial” transmission, the highest of three tiers, with 101 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks and a seven-day test positivity average of 4.9 percent — up significantly from July.
Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua is also experiencing substantial transmission, while Sullivan County is rated as having moderate transmission.
Cheshire County had 54 known active cases as of Friday, with 12 in Keene, eight in Swanzey, six in Walpole, five in Rindge and the rest scattered between various other towns. Overall, the state had 1,125 known active cases.
The state announced two deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week, involving a Cheshire County man and a Hillsborough County woman. Both were at least 60 years old.
Defending against delta
According to the CDC, the delta variant is more transmissible than other variants and fully vaccinated people infected by it can be as contagious as unvaccinated people with the disease. That prompted the CDC to recommend recently that in areas with high transmission, fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public settings.
The good news is that vaccines still work quite well against the delta variant.
Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine estimated the two-dose Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective at preventing illness caused by delta, compared to 94 percent against the original strain. Health experts say the vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.
As delta has pushed up case numbers, more Americans are choosing to get vaccinated, with the largest increases in states with the highest case rates and relatively low vaccination rates, Jeff Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said at Thursday’s briefing.
So far, there’s no evidence of that happening on a large scale in New Hampshire, according to state data. An average of 116 people per day got a first dose in the week ending Wednesday, down from more than 200 a month earlier.
According to the state health department, about 51 percent of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated and 60 percent have had at least one shot.
The CDC’s data put the share of fully vaccinated New Hampshire residents higher, at 58.5 percent. That would place the state above the national average of 50 percent and among the most vaccinated states in the country, though still behind every other New England state.
“The currently available vaccines are very effective at preventing infection, but highly effective at preventing severe disease, like hospitalizations and deaths,” Chan, the state epidemiologist, told WMUR on Friday. “And so once we get a large percentage of our population in New Hampshire and nationally vaccinated, the severity of the disease that this virus causes will go down, and we can begin to treat this more like we do other respiratory viruses that circulate seasonally.”