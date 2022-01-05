New Hampshire’s House of Representatives and Senate convene today in different cities for a yearly session likely to be dominated by COVID-19.
Response to the pandemic is a topic for dozens of bills, and concerns for the health of lawmakers and the public will alter the way elected officials conduct their business.
Public health experts said in a virtual news conference Tuesday that more than 30 bills have been introduced that could limit the state’s response to the disease.
Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, said he regards as the most extreme of these House Bill 255, which has an amendment that would prohibit any entity from requiring anybody to be vaccinated.
“I have concerns with that,” said Schapiro, a member of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
Businesses and other entities should be allowed to determine for themselves whether to require their employees to be vaccinated, he said.
“For example, here in Keene, Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Cheshire Medical Center has a mandate that employees have to have a vaccine to work there. Under this bill that would be illegal,” Schapiro said.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill last year that prohibits COVID-19 vaccines from being required of people accessing public facilities. Schapiro has a bill this year to carve out an exception to that for public colleges and universities, including Keene State College.
One bill to be considered in the coming session would affect the state’s vaccine registry, where information is kept when someone is vaccinated, unless that person opts out. Under the bill, the information would not be kept unless someone opts in. Every state has a vaccine registry.
Rep. William Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, a doctor, said this legislation would violate a federal prerequisite for the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccines. He also said the list is subject to federal law that prohibits public release of personal health information.
For her part, Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, said she favors people not being put on the registry without their permission.
“It’s a slippery slope to make everybody’s health information your business. That’s not OK,” said Rhodes, whose district covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
She said people can keep track of their own vaccination record and that their doctors would also have this information.
Several bills seek to prevent face mask mandates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says face masks are an important tool to limit transmission of the virus and should be worn in indoor public places.
Rhodes said people should be allowed to decide whether they wear a mask.
“I think it is really easy for people to stand back and say, ‘Put this mask on. It won’t hurt you, and it may help someone else not be sick.’
“But I also know many reasons why some people can’t wear a mask, and it’s not right to make them feel like they are not welcome in a grocery store or to participate in society as a whole.”
Masks are optional for senators who are meeting in the House chamber in Concord today, and for representatives who are meeting at the exposition center at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester. There are 24 senators and 400 state representatives.
The locations are designed to allow for social distancing.
Each representative was given two at-home COVID tests that could be used before they go to the meeting, which is being livestreamed but not open to in-person public attendance.
Schapiro said that putting all the state representatives, some likely unmasked, in one place isn’t wise from a health perspective.
“It’s a danger for 400 people to travel to one place, to meet together and then travel back home around the state, potentially carrying COVID with them,” he said. “I will attend because I feel like it is my job and responsibility, but I don't feel it's the safest option.”
Lawmakers and the public should be allowed to participate in meetings remotely, he said.
When physical presence is required for participation, those who attend could pose a public health danger, he said.
“Committee meetings that have to do with vaccinations or masks attract a lot of people, many of whom are angry, many refuse to wear masks, and many are unvaccinated,” Schapiro said. “Not only does it create an unsafe environment, but the rest of the public is intimidated and understandably reluctant to come to those meetings. It’s really bullying.”
The House was scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. and Senate at 10 a.m.
The link for the House livestream will be posted today on the N.H. General Court website: www.gencourt.state.nh.us
The link for the Senate livestream is: https://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00286/Harmony/en/View/Calendar/20220105/2035