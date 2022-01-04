The state's mobile COVID-19 vaccine van will be at two Monadnock Region sites this week.
Keene State College will be hosting the van on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Hancock Public Library will be closed for browsing Saturday so that it can host the van from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants should enter via Tombstone Territory off Main Street. For more information, call the library at 525-4411.
Anyone 16 and older is able to get their first, second or booster dose at either walk-in event, according to state health department spokeswoman Laura Montenegro. Children ages 5 and up can also receive a first or second dose, she added.
Those who have already received at least one dose of the inoculation should bring their vaccine card with them, and masks are encouraged.
* Jan. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at Granite Roots Brewing Company in Troy. A maximum of 90 doses will be given via the state's mobile vaccination van.
* Jan. 13 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Keene State College's Young Student Center.
* Jan. 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall in Swanzey.
* Jan. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Granite Roots Brewing Company in Troy.
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network — which has been overseeing the area's vaccination efforts — will also host one of the state's "booster blitz" events on Jan. 8 at its site at 67 Maple Ave. in Keene. Appointments are required for this event.
For additional opportunities to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, visit your local pharmacy’s website or book an appointment through the state at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling its hotline at 2-1-1.