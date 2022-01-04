20220105-LOC-Vax Filer

Doses of Pfizer vaccine are prepared at a COVID-19 clinic at Cheshire Medical Center in October. The state's mobile COVID-19 vaccine van will be at two Monadnock Region sites this week.

 Sentinel file photo by Soren Frantz

Keene State College will be hosting the van on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The Hancock Public Library will be closed for browsing Saturday so that it can host the van from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants should enter via Tombstone Territory off Main Street. For more information, call the library at 525-4411.

Anyone 16 and older is able to get their first, second or booster dose at either walk-in event, according to state health department spokeswoman Laura Montenegro. Children ages 5 and up can also receive a first or second dose, she added.

Those who have already received at least one dose of the inoculation should bring their vaccine card with them, and masks are encouraged. 

These two local clinics are in addition to several other upcoming vaccine opportunities that are open to the public, including:

* Jan. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at Granite Roots Brewing Company in Troy. A maximum of 90 doses will be given via the state's mobile vaccination van.

* Jan. 13 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Keene State College's Young Student Center.

* Jan. 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall in Swanzey.

* Jan. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Granite Roots Brewing Company in Troy.

The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network — which has been overseeing the area's vaccination efforts — will also host one of the state's "booster blitz" events on Jan. 8 at its site at 67 Maple Ave. in Keene. Appointments are required for this event.

For additional opportunities to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, visit your local pharmacy’s website or book an appointment through the state at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling its hotline at 2-1-1.

