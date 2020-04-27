The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of diagnosed cases to 1,864.
Cheshire County picked up an additional case Saturday, bringing the total to 36.
The state also reported seven additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total to 60. These include one male and three female residents of Strafford County and one male and two female residents of Hillsborough County. All were at least 60 years old, the state reported.
The new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday live in the following counties: Rockingham (24), Hillsborough (21, excluding Manchester and Nashua), Strafford (4), Merrimack (3), Grafton (1) and Sullivan (1).
There are 14 newly identified cases in the city of Manchester and six in Nashua.
The county of residence is still being determined for three new cases, health officials say.
Of those cases with complete information, four are under age 18 and the remainder are adults. Sixty-eight percent are female, and 32 percent are male, the state reports.
The Department of Health and Human Services says community-based transmission continues to increase in New Hampshire. As a result, Gov. Chris Sununu extended his state of emergency order on Friday for another 21 days.
Hillsborough remains the hardest hit county in the state with 824 confirmed cases, followed by Rockingham with 619. Sullivan County has 11 confirmed cases.
Of the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, 242 have been hospitalized while 779 have recovered.
New Hampshire’s statistics are dwarfed by those of neighboring Massachusetts. Health officials there announced the state had reached a total of 54,938 confirmed cases as of Sunday with 2,899 deaths from confirmed cases.
Also as of Sunday, Vermont’s tally had reached 851 total confirmed cases and 46 deaths from the disease, while Maine’s count rose to 1,015 total confirmed cases and 50 coronavirus-related deaths.