New Hampshire’s COVID-related deaths have surpassed 800, with state health officials’ announcement Wednesday of 24 more of them.
All but one of the two dozen newly reported deaths involved people 60 or older. In addition to a Strafford County male who was younger than 60, they involved a Belknap County man, as well as three men and eight women from Hillsborough County, a man and three women from Merrimack County, three men and two women from Rockingham County, and a man and woman from Strafford County.
Also Wednesday, the state health department announced 912 more positive tests for the virus. That tally includes previously unannounced positives stretching back to Dec. 30, but some test results were still being processed, the state said. Among the 912 were 19 from Cheshire County, 27 from Sullivan County, 156 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 51 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 48,838 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 84 percent (41,237 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest statistics from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 14 percent (6,785 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about two percent (816 people) have been attributed to the virus.
The current cases include 187 in Cheshire County, 143 in Sullivan County, 1,264 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 314 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Wednesday morning, 301 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for the disease.