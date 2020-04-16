As COVID-19 strikes globally and without agenda, anybody is susceptible to contracting the illness. Those with a history of smoking have a higher risk of serious complications, however.
As reported by The New York Times, a recent study in China found patients with the viral respiratory disease who smoked had more than twice the likelihood of suffering severe infections as those who didn’t.
But the threat of a worldwide pandemic seems to be providing new impetus for people to quit.
“It is no surprise that people are stressed out from the news about COVID-19. We are seeing greater concern among smokers in the community about the resulting health risks should they be infected by the coronavirus,” said Seth Emont, who manages the Tobacco Cessation Program at Cheshire Medical Center.
“While we do not have community- or statewide statistics yet given the recency of the coronavirus outbreak,” he said, “anecdotally, we are fielding more calls from smokers in the community who have expressed an interest in stopping tobacco use or vaping primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Vermont has also seen an uptick in the number of people taking that first step, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
“You may recall a number of press conferences ago, I mentioned how the timing may be right for many who have been thinking about quitting to do more than think, but to try to implement that thought into some kind of an action plan,” Levine said at a news conference Monday, before laying out what he called “incredible statistics.”
Phone registrations to Vermont’s 802Quits program increased 41 percent from March 2019 to last month (from 87 to 123), and online registrations were up 167 percent, from 193 to 516, according to the state health department.
“That’s phenomenal, remarkable,” Levine said. “I congratulate all those who represent those statistics and urge others to try to implement [similar action] themselves.”
Smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths in the United States each year, including nine out of 10 lung cancer deaths and about eight of 10 deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to the CDC.
New Hampshire sees about 1,900 deaths each year from smoking-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So with these statistics already available and the health hazards of smoking well documented, why would COVID-19, specifically, motivate someone to quit?
“I think the difference might be that we are surrounded 24/7 by the effects of the virus, it has changed all of our lives, we are hearing daily death totals, and it is real,” said Peter Sebert, director of the Keene Family YMCA Community Coalition, which was launched to reduce youth substance misuse.
“It is very hard to shut it off and ignore,” he said, “and it is hard to say, ‘Oh well, it’s not going to affect me.’ So people of all ages are concerned and scared and possibly changing some of their habits for the better.”
And this extends beyond smoking, according to Sebert.
“We are seeing more people than ever out walking, so this may be an example of one positive change,” he said.
In Vermont, the state health department has been telling residents through numerous platforms that there has never been a better time to quit. Among the statistics the state agency noted this week was a 152 percent year-over-year increase in 802Quits web registrations by people ages 18 to 24.
This age range represents the highest percentage (37 percent) of the 2,668 people who, as of the CDC’s records in mid-January, had been hospitalized or died from the vaping-related lung injuries that started making headlines last year.
An area of specific concern for public health officials is vaping’s rise in popularity among teenagers since bursting onto the scene in recent years.
In 2019, 27.5 percent of high-schoolers who were part of the National Youth Tobacco Survey reported having used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days.
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu doesn’t support banning e-cigarettes but has said he believes the federal law raising the purchase age of these and other nicotine and tobacco products to 21 this summer will help reduce teen vaping rates, N.H. Public Radio has reported.
Meanwhile, Emont, of Cheshire Medical Center’s tobacco program, said he hopes the COVID-19 crisis will be a vaping deterrent.
“I sure hope that it serves as a shot across the bow, reminding our youth that smoking greatly increases the risk of disease and premature death,” Emont said. “With the added potential complications of a coronavirus infection, the health benefits of quitting become much more apparent. In fact, quitting smoking or vaping could save your life.”
In the Monadnock Region, numerous resources are available to help people quit. The Tobacco Cessation Program at Cheshire Medical Center offers one-on-one telecounseling sessions, and people with concerns or questions about smoking cessation can call 354-6513. QuitNow New Hampshire, the state’s tobacco prevention and cessation program, also offers telecounseling and motivational text messages, free of charge. The program can be reached at 1-800-Quit-Now.
“The coronavirus pandemic is front and center and it is, without a doubt, serving as a primary motivator to tip the scales and get people to stop using tobacco products at this point in time,” Emont said.
“Each year, over half of all smokers try to quit smoking, and seven of 10 smokers would like to stop smoking completely,” he said. “Now is a good time to do so, and we’re here to help.”