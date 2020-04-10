Cheshire Medical Center’s hub for addiction services is delaying its move to downtown Keene amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to director Nelson Hayden.
The Doorway — at 640 Marlboro Road (Route 101) in Keene — opened in January 2019 as part of the Granite State’s new “hub and spoke” system to screen, assess and refer people to substance-use disorder treatment and support services in the community.
Funded by a two-year, multimillion-dollar federal grant announced in October 2018, the hubs aim to link people to resources and follow up with them as they advance through recovery services provided by the spokes: rehabilitation centers, sober homes, peer-support agencies and other organizations.
The Keene hub plans to move to 24 Railroad St., across the street from the former Scores Sports Bar & Grille, a more centrally located and visible spot. But because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, Hayden said the move— originally slated for March — likely won’t happen until May.
Interior reconstruction work in the office space is mostly complete, he said, with a walk-through of the property scheduled for Tuesday. But most of the staff is tied up setting up the additional care site at Keene State, leaving not enough personnel to set up internal operations on Railroad Street.
The Keene site is one of nine additional care sites that the N.H. National Guard is helping to set up around the state. The “surge” facilities will add as many as 1,600 total beds for use, if needed, in caring for patients with the novel coronavirus disease.
Hayden noted The Doorway’s current landlord on Route 101 is allowing the center to stay as long as it needs to, and it will remain up and running until the move.
In its new location, The Doorway will offer all of the services it does now, as well as behavioral health emergency and substance-use services through Monadnock Family Services.
MFS is a nonprofit community mental-health center serving 35 municipalities and 110,000 residents in southwestern New Hampshire, according to its website. The organization provides counseling, support groups and various activity programs for children, seniors and other adults.
Both The Doorway and MFS were aware the other was searching for additional space, Hayden said previously, and decided to look for a joint location.
The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center is currently at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.