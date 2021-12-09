JAFFREY — A nursing home in town is experiencing dozens of COVID-19 infections, the state health department reported Wednesday as part of its weekly update on coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has cases among 29 residents and five staff members, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak.
Officials with the facility at 20 Plantation Drive did not return several messages seeking additional information Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. It’s not clear when or how the outbreak began.
The facility has 83 certified beds, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That agency also tracks COVID-19 vaccination rates in long-term care facilities and reports that 94.9 percent of Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center residents were fully vaccinated as of Nov. 14, the latest data available. However, breakthrough cases can and do occur.
Meanwhile, 72.2 percent of staff at the facility had been fully vaccinated as of Nov. 14, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That’s about 17 percentage points lower than the state average of an 89.5 percent vaccination rate for employees at long-term care facilities, according to the agency.