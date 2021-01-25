WINCHESTER — Applewood Rehabilitation Center has 16 active cases of COVID-19 — 12 among residents and four among staff — an official said in response to a Sentinel inquiry Monday afternoon.
The first of these cases was confirmed on Jan. 4, according to Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer of Genesis Healthcare, which owns Applewood and several other area nursing homes.
He didn't state in his original response whether any deaths have been attributed to the outbreak, and an email seeking further information has not yet been returned.
"It’s important to remember that this virus is coming from the community," Feifer said in an email, "and now more than ever, we need our communities to follow masking, social distancing and other protocols to stop this virus."
Applewood's outbreak comes in the midst of another at Keene Center, also owned by Genesis. As of Friday afternoon, 85 residents and staff at the Keene nursing home had been infected by the virus, and as of late Sunday, six residents had died. Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, at least 38 residents have recovered.
Long-term care facilities are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic because the virus is known to travel quickly through congregate-living settings, according to health officials. This is due to the proximity of residents, many of whom have underlying health conditions.
To prevent the virus from spreading further, Feifer said Applewood has been "stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions," including daily COVID-19 testing and canceling all outside medical appointments, except those that are necessary.