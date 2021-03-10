Six residents and at least two employees at Alpine Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19, an official with the Keene nursing home said Wednesday.
Peak Healthcare owner Avi Goldstein — whose company acquired the 298 Main St. facility in November — said the facility learned of the cases in the last week of February and that all of the cases are still considered active.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is also aware of the outbreak, according to spokeswoman Kathy Remillard.
Some of the infected residents were immunized at vaccination clinics Alpine Healthcare Center hosted for residents in December and January, Goldstein said Saturday. However, he said others moved into the facility after those clinics and have not yet received a vaccine.
The vaccines manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen Pharmaceuticals — all of which the federal government authorized for emergency use this winter — were highly effective in clinical trials at preventing severe disease caused by COVID-19, including death.
It is not yet clear how well the vaccines prevent infected people from spreading the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Goldstein said Saturday none of the Alpine Healthcare Center residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have developed severe symptoms and he hopes the vaccines will prevent that outcome.
“We’re hoping that, as advertised, the vaccines will greatly reduce serious illness and death,” he said.
A majority of Alpine Healthcare Center residents and staff have been vaccinated, according to Goldstein.
Goldstein said Saturday the facility is following public health protocols for dealing with COVID-19 cases, including isolating infected residents and requiring that staff wear personal protective equipment.
“All the appropriate steps have been taken,” he said. “We’re very blessed that we have ample PPE supplies and appropriate guidance from the state to ensure that we can keep our residents as safe as possible.”