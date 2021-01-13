The COVID-19 outbreak at Keene Center has now infected 57 people at the Court Street senior-living facility, a Genesis Healthcare official said Wednesday afternoon.
Forty-four residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the viral disease, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak, Mayer said.
Genesis Chief Medical Officer Richard Feifer declined to say Monday how many residents have been hospitalized due to the outbreak, citing patient confidentiality.
The latest numbers represent 16 more residents and five additional employees than the facility reported Monday.
Last Friday, when Genesis confirmed the outbreak in response to an inquiry from The Sentinel, 18 residents and two staff members had tested positive.
To prevent the virus from spreading any further, Mayer said Keene Center has been separating residents with COVID-19 from those who aren't infected.
This is in addition to other safety protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing and restricting visitation. All outside appointments have also been canceled, except for those that are medically necessary.
Keene Center — which has about 80 residents and 115 staff members — learned of the first of these cases Dec. 30, Feifer said Monday. All of the cases are active.
Keene Center residents and staff began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30 through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.