Before the COVID-19 pandemic, much about the economy was stable, including the job market.
That’s not the case anymore.
In New Hampshire, as in nationally, this has translated into a devastating loss of employment in some sectors, and a rising need to fill jobs in others.
There have been many openings in recent months for grocery and convenience store workers, delivery drivers, and staff in warehouse and manufacturing positions, for example. And while other industries have started to hire back workers, unemployment claims remain high in areas including food service and drinking places, ambulatory health care services, social assistance jobs, administrative and support services, and educational services, according to the June 2 COVID-19 unemployment update from N.H. Employment Security.
An April article published on grow.acorns.com, a partnership of the financial advising firm Acorns and media network CNBC, reports that jobs in high demand in the U.S. during the early weeks of the pandemic in March included retail and grocery associate, delivery driver, warehouse worker, shopper, line cook and security guard. The average hourly pay for those positions ranged from $12 to $22.
A Forbes article published around the same time noted that giant technology companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft and Netflix were hiring, as they aren’t reliant on physical locations to conduct business. They also boast sizable financial reserves to get the through challenging times, the article states.
But ultimately, how the pandemic will shape the workforce going forward — including in the Monadnock Region — remains a huge question mark.
“I’m not sure anyone has a complete handle yet on the exact effects of COVID-19 on the regional workforce — now, or even what the situation might be 3-6 months from now,” Phil Suter, executive director of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, wrote in an email recently.
Many of the region’s employers were experiencing workforce challenges before the pandemic, he noted. And while COVID-19 has altered the landscape in some ways, it has also exposed challenges that already existed, such as the region’s aging workforce and the need for more people to fill jobs in manufacturing, he said.
“Layoffs and furloughs have reshuffled some things, and it is still not exactly clear how that will shake out as more businesses re-open, and employees are invited back to work or, in some cases, are not,” he wrote.
The Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce is working on a survey it hopes will shed some light on that matter, he said.
In the meantime, many grocery store and delivery companies that have facilities in Keene and surrounding towns are scrambling to fill positions.
Both UPS and FedEx are hiring.
FedEx said in a June 26 statement that it has seen an increase in e-commerce orders and shipments. Expecting that trend to continue, the company keeps hiring, the statement says.
The company has proposed adding 189 new employee parking spaces to its distribution center in Chesterfield, citing increased demand for online shopping.
As of June 26, UPS had 10 positions open in Keene, including part-time package handlers, drivers and a supervisor, spokesman Dan McMackin said. Payment for the positions ranges from $14 to $21 an hour.
“The pandemic and its accompanying surge in ecommerce has impacted our need for people in the Keene area,” he wrote in an email. “And, in general, we are seeing more people apply for positions due to various factors including unemployment related to COVID-19.”
In response to the pandemic, ALDI’s has hired thousands of new employees across the country, and continues to hire more people daily, Bruce Persohn, vice president of the company’s South Windsor [Vt.] Division, said in a statement late last week.
At that point, company officials were looking to fill four positions at the Keene store, he said.
And since mid-March, Hannaford has hired more than 800 people to fill positions in its 36 New Hampshire stores, which is higher than the number of hires during the same time period in 2019, spokeswoman Erika Dodge said last Friday.
The hiring effort throughout Hannaford’s five-state territory is in response to increased demand related to COVID-19, and the need to provide additional capacity for the Hannaford To Go curbside pickup service, Dodge wrote in an email.
“Available positions vary by store but include full and part-time as well as temporary positions. We have seen strong interest for our temporary openings and seasonal hiring initiatives for the summer, from people who have been displaced from other jobs during the pandemic,” she wrote.
While people expecting to return to their previous work once pandemic restrictions are lifted and businesses reopen have been seeking temporary employment, applicants who don’t expect to go back to their previous jobs are interested in full-time and part-time positions, Dodge said.
Staggering joblessness
But though many employers are hiring, about 47 percent of the U.S. adult population is without a job, CNBC reported June 29.
In New Hampshire, the numbers have likewise been staggering.
A total of 160,131 unemployment claims were filed from March 15 to June 20, according to the most recent data from N.H. Employment Security. Of those initial claims, 125,232 were filed between March 15 and April 11, the agency’s statistics show.
As of the end of the week of May 23, 83,528 of those claims were considered to be continuing claims, resulting in the state’s unemployment rate being at 10.7 percent.
The unemployment rate in Cheshire County as of May 23 was 9.2 percent, according to employment security. The county’s workforce is estimated at 41,500, and from March 15 to June 20, 7,514 residents filed for unemployment. Of them, 3,821 Cheshire County residents were continuing to file for unemployment as of May 23.
Medard K. Kopczynski, Keene’s economic development director, said recently that from what he has seen and heard anecdotally, the retail side of the economy, including area shops and hotels, has taken a pretty good hit because of the pandemic. However, he said, many of those operations are starting to come back and are looking for people.
An Indeed search for jobs in Cheshire County last week yielded several posts for open positions in the retail, grocery and restaurant industries. There were also positions in the medical, dental and manufacturing fields.
Karen Tiano, spokeswoman for Massachusetts-based MilliporeSigma, said the pandemic hasn’t affected the job openings at the company’s Jaffrey site, as MilliporeSigma still is looking to fill positions that require special skills and specific needs. The company manufactures sterile products used in many life-saving therapies.
There are 66 positions open at the Jaffrey facility, including assemblers, in technical operations, IT technicians, quality leadership and engineering roles, chemical and senior manufacturing operators, and automation and robotics technicians, she wrote in an email last week.
“For these open roles, we are open to hiring outside our industry with training provided once the applicant joins our organization. Specific industry verticals we are targeting are food and beverage and travel and tourism, to name a few,” she wrote.
As for how the pandemic has affected the amount of interest from prospective job candidates, Tiano said company officials have since seen an increase in applicants from Jaffrey, and an overall uptick in interest in all of MilliporeSigma’s open positions.
The company’s need to fill positions both before and during the pandemic isn’t unique.
“The conversations I’ve had with businesses on the manufacturing side of the house is that it seems production never slacked off, and for some of them, it may have even picked up,” Kopczynski said.
One company that has upped hiring at its Keene facility since the outbreak began is Smiths Medical. The firm, which is headquartered in Minneapolis and has facilities around the world, produces a variety of specialized medical devices and equipment.
In a recent email, spokeswoman Ashley Voge wrote that the company is recruiting to fill roles across all three shifts at its Keene site. Those roles include assemblers, machine operators and material handlers, she said.
“As we ramp up production, Smiths Medical is grateful we can provide employment opportunities for members of the Keene community,” she wrote. “We’re offering market-competitive rates and a chance to play a role in making a difference during the pandemic.”