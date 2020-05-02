Interesting thing about the handshake: It is the hello and the goodbye; the icebreaker and the deal-clincher; the good luck and the nice try.
Offered, a handshake represents respect; withdrawn, disrespect.
It needs no introduction, this hardwired, ritualistic social tradition. It is as universally understood and accepted as a credit card.
It has an iconic past, too, often taking center stage at peace accords, surrenders, contract signings, sports triumphs, transfers of power and on campaign trails.
Amid some still-high tensions, in July 1945, then-U.S. President Harry Truman crossed his arms to share a handshake with Allied leaders Winston Churchill, to his right, and Joseph Stalin, to his left, marking the surrender of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Indigenous to many cultures, the undemanding gesture was depicted in fourth and fifth century B.C. Greek funerary art, and pairs of clasped hands are known to have appeared on Roman coins.
Bill Stroup, a professor of English at Keene State College, says literature provides historical context, too. The handshake as a friendly greeting, he says, is more recent (mid-19th century) with depictions in works by Homer and Shakespeare.
Stroup remembers handshakes in the film “As You Like It” between reconciled enemies, he says.
“In ‘The Iliad,’ it happens between opposing warriors who realize that their grandfathers were best friends, and they shake hands instead of fighting,” Stroup says.
“I think, too, of Jane Austen’s ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ where Marianne Dashwood says, ‘Will you not shake hands with me?’ in astonishment when she sees her two-timing boyfriend, Willoughby. So, a greeting, a reconciliation after long absence.”
“As You Like It” was Laurence Olivier’s first Shakespeare film; “Sense and Sensibility,” the novel, was written in 1811.
The handshake’s long, if not entirely resolved, history also includes this interpretation, that the open-handed act assured that neither party was carrying a weapon.
But in general, the handshake is regarded today as something much less nuanced, symbolizing trust and initiating connection. A first-time, face-to-face introduction is almost always stamped by the cordial embrace of two outstretched hands.
But for all it is, all it has been, and all it stands for, the question is: Will the handshake as it is known survive?
In a few months, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 237,000 lives worldwide, more than 62,000 in the United States, and its deadly sweep continues.
Because the handshake is considered a virtual pipeline for person-to-person spread, guidelines demand it be avoided completely.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the mild-mannered and straight-talking immunologist who appears daily in living rooms everywhere to deliver COVID-19 updates, took it miles and dramatically farther: “I don’t think we should ever shake hands again, to be honest with you,” he said with his now-famous gravelly voice.
But human interaction being what is, is it even possible that the handshake could dematerialize, never to return?
Among those who view that extreme notion as unlikely is Keene Mayor George Hansel, and who shakes more hands than a mayor? While his own greeting habits have changed for now, Hansel says he is a believer in comebacks, and that time and circumstance will restore familiar and customary ways stolen by a virus that has no map to guide such contemplation.
As someone who gestures a lot, he says, the handshake is “just one of the weapons of persuasion that have been taken away from a lot of people because of this.”
Hansel called the handshake “a powerful way to connect” with constituents, and losing that has created a void he has worked hard to fill using, among other tactics and devices, technology and radio.
It’s not the same, though, he says.
“I also miss that personal proximity of sitting near another person,” Hansel says. “I think [the handshake] will come back; I will be comfortable shaking hands again. It’s all about whether it’ll be socially acceptable, and whether everyone else is comfortable.”
In political circles and during election cycles, the handshake is in many ways regarded as the Holy Grail because it is a potential bridge to a vote.
Amber Davisson, assistant professor of communication at Keene State, says it is the ultimate political power play in many ways.
“Who puts their hand out first, how strong you shake hands, those are forms of dominance,” she says. “At political events, it actually matters whose hand is on the outside of the handshake because that is viewed as dominating the photo or the physical space of the handshake.”
The shape of a new post-pandemic world will in time reveal itself as lockdown restrictions loosen and citizens slowly dislodge from quarantine encumbered with new do’s and don’ts and the loss of certainties that have stood the test of generations.
Having to keep one’s hands to oneself — permanently or temporarily; handshake or high-five — is not an existential threat, but it is not insignificant either. Change is one thing, erasing for eternity a habit and custom dating to ancient times is quite another.
Davisson says the precautions people take during times of crisis eventually fall away, history shows.
“The handshake is a part of bonding; it’s a ritual,” she says. “That’s something we’re going to want back.”
Also, she adds, the very human desire for physical contact and intimacy is such that it cannot be forever virtualized, easily replaced or abandoned.
In sales, the handshake is part of the art of the deal.
“We’re reeling with it now,” George Thompson III, business development director for Fenton Family Dealerships in Keene and Swanzey, says of the loss of shaking hands in the car-buying process. “It’s difficult because it’s so second nature to what we do. It’s a shame; deals are made with handshakes.”
Thompson says he is “not on the boat” of those who feel the handshake is dead, but he believes it will be a long time before there is a return to normal, before the once-ubiquitous gesture is no longer seen as the obstacle it is now in his profession.
“It’s important,” Thompson adds. “What we do is about building rapport and showing your appreciation for a customer’s business. We are going to need a way to do that. Right now, everyone (buyer and seller) is on edge.”
The alternatives are moot, too, he says because any other form of contact violates social-distancing rules.
Sports would look different without handshakes, especially baseball and softball dugouts where elaborate, well-choreographed celebratory high-five routines have become part of the show.
Golf rounds end with hats off and handshakes; tennis marathons are capped with a meeting at the net and a handshake.
Then there is ice hockey, which by nature is a physical sport, fisticuffs a part of its brand. Bruising as the games can be, they end with all players from the respective sides meeting at the middle of the ice and skating past one another single file to share a glove-free handshake.
The idea of losing that tradition bothers Steve Walsh, the head ice hockey coach at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey Center.
“My mentality, as a player and a coach, was that you are at war for the time you are playing, and when you are done, you shake hands like gentlemen,” he says. “It has always been that way; it’s a huge piece of the sport.
“I don’t know what could possibly take its place. I sincerely hope it comes back because it’s a big a part of our tradition, of our sportsmanship. It’s what we teach.”
The answer to the fate-of-the-handshake question, Davisson says, is in a lot of ways political.
“For conservatives,” she says, “the handshake is a show of masculinity and strength, which is a part of the party platform, and as a cultural practice, it has a lot of those implications. Boys are taught early in life to give a firm handshake.
“The president still shaking hands, the vice president not wearing a mask; maintaining that kind of defiance says the virus has not broken us and gives the idea that you can be powerful enough to be immune from it. At some point, that trickles down to others feeling that way.”
Hansel says the region’s early and steadfast compliance with social isolation measures has made a difference, for the better. It is the kind of thing that, in the end, could help the region to emerge sooner and less scathed, he notes. It could also help to assure that the intimacy and the connections that so many are missing have a better chance of being temporary.
“Plans have been derailed” he says. “But I think we have the potential to bounce back pretty significantly and pretty quickly.”
That is good news, he posits, for the handshake, too.