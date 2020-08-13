Twenty-six more people, including at least two Cheshire County residents, have tested positive for COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Wednesday.
The state has also logged its 420th death related to the viral disease. The man who died lived in Hillsborough County and was 60 or older.
To date, 6,887 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 6,162 — about 89 percent — of them have recovered, according to state records. As of Wednesday morning, 18 people were in hospitals with the disease. Some 705 people are known to have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
Among the 26 newly announced positives were at least three Sullivan County residents and at least three residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence of one of the cases was still being determined.
As of Wednesday, 305 COVID-19 cases in the state were considered current. They included six cases in Keene, and one to four in each of the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The daily average number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state for the week that ended Tuesday was 2,469.