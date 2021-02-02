New Hampshire health officials Monday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 364 more positive tests for coronavirus.
The latest reported deaths involved a Belknap County man and a Rockingham County woman, both 60 or older.
The 364 positives stretched back to Jan. 30 and included 15 from Cheshire County, seven from Sullivan County, 61 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 15 for which the county of residence had yet to be determined.
To date, 66,058 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent (60,337 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 7 percent (4,662 people) have active infections. The deaths of about 2 percent (1,059 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Current cases include 177 in Cheshire County, 178 in Sullivan County, 778 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 113 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Monday morning, 193 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.2 percent. State health officials don’t provide the antigen test positivity rate in their daily updates.