New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced four more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 33 more cases of the viral disease.
The newly reported deaths involved two Hillsborough County women, a Hillsborough County man and a Rockingham County woman, all 60 or older.
To date, 6,544 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 5,722 of whom have recovered, according to the state health department. The deaths of 415 Granite Staters have been attributed to the disease.
As of Thursday morning, 21 people were in hospitals, of the 692 people known to have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.
The county of residence of two of the 33 people whose positive tests were announced Thursday had yet to be determined. But none of the other 31 are residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Five of the positives were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Also as of Thursday, 407 COVID-19 cases were listed as current statewide. They included at least five in Keene, and at least one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge and Walpole.