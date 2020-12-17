HANOVER — The death toll has continued to mount at Hanover Terrace amid a COVID-19 outbreak there, according to nursing home officials.
One additional resident died on Tuesday, bringing the total dead to six, said Martha Ilsley, the facility’s temporary administrator. Another six residents remained seriously ill, she said in an email.
One additional staff member tested positive, bringing the total number of workers infected during the outbreak to 28, she said. In addition to the staff, the 98 people infected so far during the Lyme Road facility’s outbreak also include 68 residents and two essential workers employed by an outside vendor.
Results were still pending for testing of all employees conducted on Monday.
As of Tuesday, 32 residents and 13 employees had recovered.