HANOVER — The Tuck School of Business reported a cluster of at least nine students who have tested positive for COVID-19 following spring break.
As planned, students are learning remotely this week to allow for quarantine and testing following the break, said Tuck Dean Matthew Slaughter in a Monday message to the Tuck community. The college is assisting those who have tested positive with meal delivery and isolation housing, he said.
As of Monday, Dartmouth had a total of 10 student cases on campus, according to the college’s dashboard. A total of 28 people were either in quarantine or isolation.
“As we begin spring term this week, let’s please continue to keep public health in mind, exercising caution and taking good care of ourselves, our loved ones, and our community,” Slaughter wrote.
Spring term begins for Dartmouth undergraduates next week. The college had an outbreak that reached a high of about 150 active cases at the tail end of winter term, which ended earlier this month.
Elsewhere in the Upper Valley, the number of active COVID-19 cases at Colby-Sawyer College in New London dropped from 61 on Friday to 19 on Tuesday afternoon as the college prepared for a return to in-person classes on Wednesday after more than a week of remote learning due to an outbreak. A total of 91 people were in quarantine or isolation at Colby-Sawyer as of Tuesday.