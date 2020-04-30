Two local restaurants will close permanently due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they announced Thursday.
Audrey’s Cafe in Dublin and Piedra Fina in Marlborough, announced the closures in twin Facebook posts Thursday afternoon. Both are owned by Malaise Lindenfeld, a local entrepreneur.
“The disruption brought upon by the current state of affairs has forced every business to re-evaluate their circumstances,” both posts said. “Sadly, upon careful review and given the uncertainty of any timely improvement, we have made the decision to permanently close.”
Lindenfeld was not immediately reachable for comment Thursday afternoon.
The restaurants, both on Route 101, had closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to notices on their websites.
Audrey’s, which served breakfast and other diner food, opened in 1996, according to its website. In 2017, it moved into a brand-new building at the same location.
Lindenfeld opened Piedra Fina in 2013, in a suave red building that stands out among the old New England houses that line the rural highway. The restaurant served Latin cuisine and cocktails.
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the state-ordered restrictions on economic activity meant to slow the virus’ spread. More than 26,000 New Hampshire restaurant workers filed for unemployment between mid-March and mid-April, according to state data released last week.