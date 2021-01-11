The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 23 deaths this weekend due to COVID-19.
The department also reported 1,614 new cases of the novel coronavirus this weekend. The majority of those new results were from tests that have been backlogged.
All but one of the 23 people whose deaths were reported this weekend were age 60 and older. They were from Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties. The total number of deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic now stands at 869, according to the health department.
Locally, 96 new cases were announced in Cheshire County from the weekend. There are 6,454 known active cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, 277 of them in Cheshire County.
Cheshire County has a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.7 percent.
Keene has the most number of active cases in the county, at 76. Walpole has the second highest in the county, with 28.
In New Hampshire overall, Sunday’s positivity rate was 7.5 percent and Saturday’s was 5.1 percent.
There are currently 262 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19.
A total of 51,600 known cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in New Hampshire since the beginning of the pandemic last year. For more information, go to nh.gov/covid19.