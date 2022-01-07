COVID-19 indicators for New Hampshire have risen sharply in the last week after three weeks of steady declines. The number of new cases per day is now nearly double what it was at the peak of the first wave at the end of 2020.
According to data from the state’s official COVID-response dashboard, New Hampshire averaged 1,495 new cases per day for the week ending Tuesday, up 41 percent from 1,057 a week earlier. The seven-day average for the share of antigen and PCR tests coming back positive was 20.6 percent, up from 15.2 percent a week ago. A total of 503 people were in New Hampshire hospitals with the disease as of Wednesday, including 359 people with active infections and 144 people who are no longer infectious but still need critical care. (This last type is now being referred to in state data reports as “COVID-recovering.”)
“The last week has been especially challenging with our highest number of admitted COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began,” said Dr. Timothy Scherer, chief medical officer for Southern N.H. Medical Center in Nashua. His hospital admitted 39 patients last week, the majority of whom were unvaccinated.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene continues to see high levels of coronavirus-related hospitalizations, too. The Dartmouth-Hitchcock affiliate reported 24 COVID-19 inpatients, six of whom were in the ICU as of Tuesday, the latest data available from the hospital.
The number of COVID-positive inpatients is down slightly from 27 last week — the highest number Cheshire Medical has seen at one time — but this is still a lot for the hospital to manage, officials say, especially as it anticipates another surge throughout the next week caused by holiday gatherings.
Dr. Jose Mercado, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s COVID-19 response leader, noted that the recent rise in cases statewide is part of a broader trend, “a significant spike in cases, which we expected to see after the holidays.”
Even though omicron has now been present in New Hampshire for several weeks, Scherer warned that omicron’s effects are still hard to predict, since the variant still accounts for less than 15 percent of all cases in New Hampshire.
“Early reports from other countries did not show a significant increase in hospitalizations with the spread of omicron,” Mercado said, which has led to assumptions that this variant may be less severe than others. But Mercado cautioned against reading into these reports too deeply.
“If we allow it to spread through our communities, we may still find ourselves in a situation where our health-care system is overwhelmed,” he said. His greatest worry is that a surge in infections among health-care workers would significantly reduce hospitals’ ability to care for the broader population.
This would exacerbate staffing issues Scherer has seen in his own hospital. “Many of our staff have left the hospital setting due to the stressors and concerns over COVID-19 to work in different areas,” he said, “or even different fields.”
“Our remaining staff remains vigilant and dedicated to the care of our community, but they are tired, working to help our patients despite having less helping hands to accomplish this goal,” he said.
The latest surge has pushed daily case numbers to all-time highs. The seven-day moving average for new daily cases in New Hampshire had fallen in the first half of last year, bottoming out at just 16 at the end of June, but has quickly risen since then. After dropping slightly in mid-December, the state is now averaging roughly 600 cases per day more than it was at the height of the first wave in December 2020.
Like all New Hampshire counties, Cheshire is still seeing substantial levels of community transmission, the highest of three tiers designated by the state health department. As of the state’s data update on Wednesday, Cheshire County had a 14-day average of nearly 1,082 new cases per 100,000 people, down slightly from last week.
The local test positivity rate over the previous seven days stood at 15.6 percent, up two percentage points from a week ago, according to the state health department. Cheshire Medical Center set a new record for percent positivity on tests performed at the hospital, with a rate of 23.5 percent during the week ending Dec. 30, compared to 19.7 percent the week before. Prior to the current COVID-19 surge, which began right after Thanksgiving, the hospital’s highest test positivity rate had been in September, at 11.3 percent.
New Hampshire’s per-capita case count of 120 per 100,000 has risen by nearly 50 percent since last week, but surges around the country mean that New Hampshire’s numbers remain far below the national per-capita average, which is 176. The states with the highest numbers are now New York and Rhode Island, at 353 and 351, respectively.
Even though the case count in New Hampshire has increased again, the burden on hospitals has remained roughly steady in the last week. The total number of hospitalizations has dropped slightly from a week ago, but the number of available ICU beds has also declined. As of Wednesday, just 14 staffed adult ICU beds were available in the state, out of a total of 233. This is fewer than was available last week, but is still more than were available at the beginning of December when hospitalizations were at their peak. The good news is that ventilators remain plentiful. Less than a quarter of the state’s inventory is currently in use.
The monoclonal antibody teams that the state was expecting to arrive this week were delayed due to overwhelming needs in other parts of the country. In a statement delivered on Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that FEMA is hoping to send the teams by next week.
“While we were surprised by the delay in their arrival, we are appreciative of the federal government’s assistance,” Sununu said. “Since making our initial request a month ago, their assistance has become even more critical now as we manage the peak of the winter surge.”
As of Dec. 31, which is the last time the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has updated its long-run statistics on COVID-related deaths, an average of seven Granite Staters were dying of COVID each day, down from a high of 11 on Dec. 25. These numbers are still less than the peak of 11.7 deaths per day during the first wave.
As of Thursday, there were 14,937 current COVID cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. There have been 211,952 confirmed cases and 2,017 COVID-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Vaccination rates continue to rise, though state and federal vaccination data for New Hampshire remain out of sync. Recent data from DHHS show that 63 percent of Granite Staters had received at least one dose, while the number from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was much higher, at 95 percent. Similarly, DHHS reported that 56 percent of Granite Staters were fully vaccinated, while the CDC’s number was 11 points higher, at 67 percent. The difference between DHHS and the CDC in terms of total doses administered was roughly 692,000.
The CDC continues to recommend that anyone 5 years and older get vaccinated. For adults, the agency recommends getting one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), rather than Johnson & Johnson, but the CDC emphasizes that any vaccine is better than being unvaccinated. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 can get the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
The CDC on Wednesday dropped the minimum age for Pfizer boosters to 12 years old. This means that the CDC now recommends that anyone 12 to 17 years old receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination. Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for these young people.
The state is offering boosters through a second mass vaccination program this Saturday at 14 locations around the state, including at 62 Maple Ave. in Keene. Advance sign-up is required. Only booster shots will be available at Booster Blitz locations; first and second-dose vaccinations will not be offered.