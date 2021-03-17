The Waterhouse restaurant in Peterborough has announced that it will be closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email announcement issued Tuesday afternoon, the eatery said it learned Sunday that a member of the kitchen staff had tested positive for the virus, and operations were shut down immediately. The restaurant says its kitchen is well ventilated and set up to encourage social distancing, and that all employees are required to wear masks.
“Obviously, we are disappointed and regret that this situation has occurred given we have made a great effort to try and make sure it would not occur,” the email notice said. “So, our focus now is first on our employees’ health, and second on making sure that when we reopen that our customers can return without concern.”
In addition to closing down, the Waterhouse also contacted the state for additional guidance and is implementing all suggested procedures — including having staff members tested — to ensure that the restaurant is able to reopen safely.
The Waterhouse said it will observe the recommended 10- to 14-day quarantine period, using the time to clean the facility.