TROY — The Monadnock Regional School District learned Monday of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Troy Elementary School, Superintendent Lisa Witte announced in a letter posted on the district's website the same day.
The letter does not specify whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness. Troy Elementary will remain open, based on guidance from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services and the district's decision matrix, Witte wrote in the letter.
Troy School enrolls about 175 students in preschool through 6th grade and has about 30 staff members, according to the school's website.
The state health department has requested that the district provide contact information for anyone who had close contact (defined as being within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes) with the person who tested positive. The department will contact those people, or their parents or guardians, with information on how to self-quarantine at home, according to the letter.
"Those families and staff will be directed to get tested and keep themselves or their children quarantined until 14 days following their last possible exposure," Witte wrote.
Families and employees instructed to quarantine will need to complete the entire two-week period, even if they test negative for the novel coronavirus.
"This is because the maximum amount of time from being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and testing positive is 14 days," Witte wrote. "Therefore, even if your child tests negative today, they would need to quarantine until they reach the 14th day following exposure."
Witte also reminded staff and families to keep their kids home from school if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell.
Students in the Monadnock school district attend school in-person two days per week and do remote learning the rest of the week.