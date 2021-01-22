Keene Middle School was closed Thursday after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from Principal Deanna Zilske.
Zilske did not specify whether it was a staff member or student who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness but said the person was last in the building on Tuesday. Anyone who came in close contact with this person has been notified, she added.
“We are providing you with this information for your awareness and to prevent any rumors in the event the information is shared through other avenues,” Zilske wrote.
Someone else at Keene Middle School had to quarantine earlier in the week due to exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers Keene and six nearby towns. That person remains in quarantine and has not tested positive for the coronavirus, Malay said Friday morning.
Keene Middle School reopened to staff on Friday. Most students at the school have been learning remotely since Thanksgiving break due to a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the region. They are scheduled to return to hybrid instruction Feb. 1. During this remote-learning period for SAU 29, small groups of students who require some in-person instruction have still been coming to their schools.