ANTRIM — The ConVal School District learned Tuesday of a COVID-19 case at Great Brook School, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders wrote in a message on the district website.
Rizzo Saunders did not specify whether it was a Great Brook staff member or student who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness, but said the district has already contacted everyone with whom that individual came in close contact.
“While there were very few individuals that were potentially exposed, we will be moving Great Brook in person learners to a completely remote model as of December 9, 2020 and this will continue until January 4, 2021,” Rizzo Saunders wrote.
ConVal transitioned to remote learning districtwide on Nov. 30, a switch that was written into the district’s reopening plan, and intends to return to in-person instruction Jan. 19. About 10 percent of the district’s 2,025 students have been selected to receive in-person instruction through the holidays, including some who need special education services and others who do not have adequate Internet access at home.
Following this COVID-19 case at Great Brook School, in-person students there will take classes remotely through Jan. 4, the end of ConVal’s winter break.
This is the second documented COVID-19 case this school year in the ConVal district, which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple. Someone at South Meadow School in Peterborough tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-November.