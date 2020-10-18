GILSUM — The Monadnock Regional School District learned Sunday of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Gilsum STEAM Academy population, Superintendent Lisa Witte announced in an email to families and staff.
Witte did not specify whether it was a Gilsum student or staff member who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness. She wrote that the district is "actively working with and following guidelines from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services."
That includes providing the state health department with contact information for anyone else at the school who had close contact (defined as being within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes) with the person from the Gilsum STEAM Academy who tested positive.
"In this case, only one person has been identified and they have been contacted," Witte wrote. That person will now need to quarantine for 14 days after their last possible exposure to the virus, she added.
This marks the second COVID-19 case in the Monadnock Regional School District this year, after someone at Troy Elementary School tested positive at the beginning of the month. Like Troy Elementary after its COVID-19 case, the Gilsum STEAM Academy will remain open, based on guidance from the state health department and the district’s decision matrix, the criteria the district uses to help determine if and when it should change from its current hybrid schooling model, Witte wrote in her email.
Students in the Monadnock school district attend school in person two days per week and do remote learning the rest of the week. Families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
The Gilsum STEAM Academy enrolls students in kindergarten through 6th grade, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, according to its website. The school accepts students from all of the towns in the district, which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
No other local schools have reported cases of coronavirus, according to data as of Saturday from the state COVID-19 schools dashboard.