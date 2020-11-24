FITZWILLIAM — The Monadnock Regional School District learned Tuesday of a COVID-19 case at Emerson School, Superintendent Lisa Witte announced in a letter posted on the district's website.
Witte did not specify whether it was an Emerson student or staff member who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness. The district has already notified anyone who had close contact (defined as being within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes) with the person, Witte wrote in her letter.
"Those families and staff will be directed to get tested and keep themselves or their children quarantined until 14 days following their last possible exposure," Witte wrote.
Emerson School enrolls students in preschool through 6th grade from from Fitzwilliam, Troy and Richmond.
This marks the third COVID-19 case this year in the Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — and the first in more than a month. Someone at Gilsum STEAM Academy tested positive in mid-October, and Troy Elementary School had a coronavirus case in early October.
Like Troy Elementary and Gilsum STEAM Academy, Emerson School will remain open, based on guidance from the state health department and the district’s decision matrix — the criteria the district uses to help determine if and when it should change from its current hybrid schooling model, Witte wrote Tuesday.
Students in the Monadnock school district attend school in person two days per week and do remote learning the rest of the week. Families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely.